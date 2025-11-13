AIIMS Delhi Joins Elite WHO Network for Pandemic Preparedness

AIIMS Delhi has been appointed as one of the distinguished sites in the WHO's global network for pandemic preparedness, particularly under the Global Influenza Surveillance and Response System. This signifies the institution's vital role in conducting studies and investigations during potential pandemics and epidemics.

The WHO initiated the Unity Study sites to ensure rapid data collection and analysis during public health emergencies. These studies employ standardized protocols to gather essential evidence swiftly, facilitating informed public health decisions worldwide, stated Dr. Puneet Misra, Professor of Community Medicine at AIIMS.

The accolade underscores AIIMS's commitment to ongoing public health efforts, capacity-building, and readiness for future outbreaks, ensuring that systems are prepared and responsive. AIIMS, Delhi is among the five sites selected within the WHO South-East Asia Region to bolster pandemic preparedness and emergency response measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)