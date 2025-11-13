Left Menu

Finance Ministry Pushes for Affordable Healthcare Amid Rising Costs

The finance ministry urged hospitals and insurance firms to make healthcare affordable amid rising medical expenses. A high-level meeting discussed medical inflation, advising standard treatment protocols and seamless claims to cut costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 13-11-2025 21:47 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 21:47 IST
In an urgent call to action, the finance ministry has implored hospitals and insurance companies to address the surge in healthcare costs that burden policyholders. This plea comes in response to unreasonable hikes in medical expenses, prompting concerns over accessibility and affordability.

On Thursday, Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju convened a meeting that included leading insurers, hospital representatives, and officials from the General Insurance Council alongside the Association of Healthcare Providers (India). The agenda focused sharply on medical inflation and surging insurance premiums.

The meeting's outcome revealed several strategic recommendations aimed at mitigating costs. These included the proposal of standardized treatment protocols and common norms for empanelment, as well as enhancements in cashless claims processing. The ministry underscored the necessity for insurers and hospitals to collaboratively ensure both transparency and efficiency in providing affordable healthcare services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

