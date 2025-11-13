Left Menu

FDA's New Pathway for Personalized Genetic Treatments

The FDA aims to expedite approval of customized treatments for rare genetic diseases using data from few patients. The proposed plausible mechanism pathway will allow earlier approvals based on biological plausibility and early clinical improvements. This approach focuses on accelerating treatments for fatal or severely disabling rare diseases.

13-11-2025
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to speed up the approval of personalized treatments for rare and deadly genetic diseases. This initiative was outlined by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Vinay Prasad in a New England Journal of Medicine essay.

According to the officials, FDA approval could be granted based on small, well-designed studies instead of lengthy randomized trials. They assert that the current regulations are too demanding and can delay treatment for patients and families who are in urgent need.

The pathway, called 'plausible mechanism', allows the FDA to authorize marketing after successful consecutive patient outcomes. This approach will target fatal rare diseases and severe childhood disabilities, potentially benefiting cell and gene therapy makers. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA will issue new guidance on this pathway soon.

