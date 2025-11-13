FDA's New Pathway for Personalized Genetic Treatments

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is set to speed up the approval of personalized treatments for rare and deadly genetic diseases. This initiative was outlined by FDA Commissioner Marty Makary and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer Vinay Prasad in a New England Journal of Medicine essay.

According to the officials, FDA approval could be granted based on small, well-designed studies instead of lengthy randomized trials. They assert that the current regulations are too demanding and can delay treatment for patients and families who are in urgent need.

The pathway, called 'plausible mechanism', allows the FDA to authorize marketing after successful consecutive patient outcomes. This approach will target fatal rare diseases and severe childhood disabilities, potentially benefiting cell and gene therapy makers. According to the Department of Health and Human Services, the FDA will issue new guidance on this pathway soon.

(With inputs from agencies.)