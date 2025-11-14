Left Menu

Trump's Davos Visit: A Political Power Move

U.S. President Donald Trump is anticipated to attend the World Economic Forum's annual gathering in Davos next year. This information comes from Bloomberg News, although Reuters has not yet confirmed it.

U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly planning to attend the World Economic Forum's annual meeting in Davos next year, according to sources cited by Bloomberg News.

The report, which emerged on Thursday, outlines Trump's potential participation, signaling a significant appearance on the international stage.

Reuters, however, has been unable to verify the details at this time, leaving the confirmation of his attendance pending.

