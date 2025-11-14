Global Philanthropies Unite to Combat Rising Climate Health Risks with $300 Million Pledge

At the COP30 climate negotiations in Brazil, a coalition of philanthropies announced a $300 million initiative to address escalating health risks posed by rising global temperatures. The fund aims to foster data development and strategic investments to mitigate extreme heat, air pollution, and infectious diseases.

Estelle Willie from The Rockefeller Foundation emphasized that philanthropy must innovate to address these challenges. Initiatives like Brazil's Belem Health Action Plan aim to improve multi-departmental climate-related health coordination, reflecting a broader focus on enhancing adaptability to climate consequences like floods and droughts.

Despite contributions from public funds amounting to $1-2 billion for climate-health research, experts warn that greater investments are crucial. The Lancet reports escalating heat-related deaths and growing air pollution fatalities underline the urgent need for action. Vulnerable groups, including children and pregnant women, are most at risk in this precarious climate future.

