Left Menu

Global Philanthropies Unite to Combat Rising Climate Health Risks with $300 Million Pledge

A coalition of philanthropies pledges $300 million at COP30 to counteract rising climate health risks, including extreme heat and air pollution. The goal is to develop life-saving solutions as global temperatures rise. Additional initiatives in Brazil focus on preparing for escalating climate impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:23 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:23 IST
Global Philanthropies Unite to Combat Rising Climate Health Risks with $300 Million Pledge

At the COP30 climate negotiations in Brazil, a coalition of philanthropies announced a $300 million initiative to address escalating health risks posed by rising global temperatures. The fund aims to foster data development and strategic investments to mitigate extreme heat, air pollution, and infectious diseases.

Estelle Willie from The Rockefeller Foundation emphasized that philanthropy must innovate to address these challenges. Initiatives like Brazil's Belem Health Action Plan aim to improve multi-departmental climate-related health coordination, reflecting a broader focus on enhancing adaptability to climate consequences like floods and droughts.

Despite contributions from public funds amounting to $1-2 billion for climate-health research, experts warn that greater investments are crucial. The Lancet reports escalating heat-related deaths and growing air pollution fatalities underline the urgent need for action. Vulnerable groups, including children and pregnant women, are most at risk in this precarious climate future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

Ireland Shocks Portugal in World Cup Qualifiers with a 2-0 Victory

 Global
2
Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

Blue Origin's New Glenn Rocket: A New Era in Space Exploration

 Global
3
Charlotte Prepares for Immigration Crackdown Amid Federal Operation Fears

Charlotte Prepares for Immigration Crackdown Amid Federal Operation Fears

 United States
4
Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

Carlyle Eyes Lukoil Assets Amid Sanctions Standoff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

Agricultural sustainability lags behind national innovation gains in Eastern Europe

Global diagnostic systems must evolve to prevent future pandemics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025