US Trade Boost: Tariff Cuts on Latin American Imports
The U.S. plans to eliminate tariffs on certain imports, including food, from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador as part of new trade agreements. The move aims to reduce prices on products like coffee and bananas, benefiting U.S. consumers.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-11-2025 03:44 IST | Created: 14-11-2025 03:44 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a significant trade development, the United States has decided to lift tariffs on select imports from Argentina, Ecuador, Guatemala, and El Salvador, according to a senior official from the Trump administration.
These framework trade agreements promise to lower costs for U.S. consumers by reducing prices on popular imports such as coffee and bananas. Retailers are anticipated to pass these savings on to customers, enhancing consumer benefits.
The deals, covering most trade aspects with the four nations, are projected to be finalized in the next two weeks, signaling a boost in economic ties and consumer affordability.
- READ MORE ON:
- tariffs
- trade agreements
- imports
- food
- Argentina
- Ecuador
- Guatemala
- El Salvador
- consumers
- prices
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Strengthening U.S.-Guatemala Trade: Tariff Removal Boosts Ties
U.S. and Ecuador Forge New Trade Path
Argentina's Messi Headlines Angola's 50th Independence Celebration
IFC and Universidad Siglo 21 Partner to Boost Skills for Argentina’s Mining and Energy Sectors
Ecuador Grapples with Prison Riots: 300 Inmates Relocated to Maximum Security