Chouhan Criticizes Congress's Historical Sins Against Assam

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched a scathing attack on the Congress, accusing the party of committing five historical 'sins' against Assam's populace since the country's independence. Speaking at election rallies in Bokakhat and Naduar, he alleged that Congress supported partition moves in 1947, nearly ceding Assam to Pakistan, thwarted only by Chief Minister Gopinath Bordoloi's efforts.

Highlighting further missteps, Chouhan cited the 1962 India-China war, where he claimed that Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru abandoned the state. Accusations of fostering illegal infiltration, failing to generate employment, and supporting dynastic politics were also levelled at Congress. He stressed the BJP's commitment to liberating land from infiltrators and securing economic opportunities.

Chouhan emphasized the BJP's dedication to Assam's development, especially for tea garden workers, asserting that only the BJP can ensure the state's progress. He was campaigning for NDA candidate Atul Bora at Bokakhat and BJP candidate Padma Hazarika at Naduar with polling approaching on April 9 and results on May 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)