PSV's Schouten Faces Cruciate Setback Before World Cup
PSV Eindhoven captain Jerdy Schouten sustained a serious knee injury during a match against Utrecht, which will require surgery and sideline him from the World Cup. Schouten, who has been a key player for PSV and the Netherlands, expressed determination to return despite the setback.
PSV Eindhoven captain Jerdy Schouten will miss the upcoming World Cup due to a severe cruciate ligament injury sustained during a match against Utrecht, as confirmed by his club on Sunday. The injury, requiring surgery, is expected to sideline him for six to nine months.
Schouten's injury occurred in the second half of the game, necessitating a stretcher exit. The Netherlands midfielder described an immediate sense of something being wrong but held onto a fleeting hope it might not be serious, until further examinations dashed those hopes.
Despite the situation, Schouten remains optimistic about his future with PSV. Having been an instrumental part of the team with 40 appearances this season and contributing to their potential third consecutive title, he vows to return stronger and continue making a significant impact.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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