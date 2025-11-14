Trump Administration Eases Tariffs Amid Rising Food Prices

The Trump administration is set to introduce broad exemptions to some tariffs, aiming to mitigate the current spike in food prices, according to sources familiar with the matter, as reported by the New York Times.

This policy shift would affect certain reciprocal tariffs announced in April by President Trump, particularly those imposed on products originating from countries that have yet to finalize trade agreements with the administration.

Such strategic adjustments highlight the administration's efforts to address economic pressures on consumers due to rising food costs, seeking to balance international trade relationships simultaneously.

(With inputs from agencies.)