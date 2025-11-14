Trump Administration Eases Tariffs Amid Rising Food Prices
The Trump administration plans to implement exemptions to certain tariffs to help reduce high food prices. The move applies to specific reciprocal tariffs introduced in April, targeting products from countries without trade agreements with the U.S., according to the New York Times.
Such strategic adjustments highlight the administration's efforts to address economic pressures on consumers due to rising food costs, seeking to balance international trade relationships simultaneously.
