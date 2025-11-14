Germany's Ambitious 2026 Budget: Investment, Debt & Economic Revival

Germany's budget for 2026 anticipates 8 billion euros more in debt than previously forecasted, targeting economic revival following two years of downturn. Confidential sources revealed the budget's key features, including substantial investment, robust defense spending, and a 3 billion euro increase in Ukraine aid.

Set for a parliamentary vote on November 28, the draft outlines a core budget of 524.5 billion euros, which allocates 58.3 billion euros to investments, a slight increase from an earlier draft. An unprecedented 500 billion euro infrastructure fund and exemptions for defense spending will drive investment efforts.

With borrowing limits set to 97.9 billion euros in 2026, and total debt exceeding 180 billion euros when considering infrastructure and defense investments, Germany's financial strategy intends to overcome economic challenges, surpassing the pandemic-era debt peak in 2021.

