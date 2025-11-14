Left Menu

Max Healthcare's Profit Soars: A Merger Fuels Growth

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd achieved a remarkable 58.73% increase in network profit after tax, reaching Rs 554 crore in the September quarter. This surge was primarily driven by a favorable tax impact following the merger of its fully owned subsidiaries, CRL and JHL. Revenue rose significantly by 21% year-on-year.

Max Healthcare Institute Ltd reported a substantial 58.73 percent jump in network profit after tax, rising to Rs 554 crore in the quarter ending September. This impressive growth was largely due to a favorable tax consequence stemming from the merger of two of its subsidiaries.

In comparison, the company had recorded a network profit after tax of Rs 349 crore during the same period last year. The recent quarterly profit includes a tax benefit of Rs 149 crore attributed to the merger of CRL and JHL, both fully owned subsidiaries.

Additionally, the company's network gross revenue increased by 21 percent year-on-year to Rs 2,692 crore. The integration of the newly acquired Max Super Speciality Hospital in Noida is nearly finished, and brownfield expansions at other facilities are underway, according to Chairman Abhay Soi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

