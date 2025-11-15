Left Menu

AMRIT Pharmacies: A Decade of Transforming Healthcare Access in India

AMRIT pharmacies, launched in 2015, have significantly reduced treatment costs by providing medicines at discounts up to 90%. With 255 outlets nationwide, they have saved patients approximately Rs 8,500 crore. Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda highlights their role in universal health coverage, planning to expand to 500 locations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-11-2025 15:56 IST | Created: 15-11-2025 15:56 IST
AMRIT Pharmacies: A Decade of Transforming Healthcare Access in India
  • Country:
  • India

AMRIT pharmacies have achieved a significant milestone, dispensing medicines worth over Rs 17,000 crore at discounted rates, saving patients around Rs 8,500 crore, announced Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

From its first outlet at AIIMS, Delhi in 2015, AMRIT has expanded to 255 locations across India, benefiting over 6.85 crore patients and offering medicine discounts between 50% to 90%.

Minister Nadda emphasized the need to increase public awareness about AMRIT pharmacies, aiming to extend their reach to more medical colleges and district hospitals to ensure affordable healthcare access nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian spinners reduce South Africa to 93 for 7 at stumps on day two of first Test in Kolkata.

Indian spinners reduce South Africa to 93 for 7 at stumps on day two of firs...

 Global
2
Trump's Persistent Battle with the Epstein Saga: A Political Quagmire

Trump's Persistent Battle with the Epstein Saga: A Political Quagmire

 Global
3
Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

Ekya Vana: Pioneering Nature-Inspired Learning for a Sustainable Tomorrow

 India
4
Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

Canadian Football League Faces Backlash Over Rule Changes

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s talent pipeline unprepared for AI-era demands

Global South users bear hidden cost of AI misalignment

Renewables strengthen financial stability in OECD nations

Europe’s agri-food sector missing out on digital transformation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025