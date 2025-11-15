AMRIT Pharmacies: A Decade of Transforming Healthcare Access in India

AMRIT pharmacies have achieved a significant milestone, dispensing medicines worth over Rs 17,000 crore at discounted rates, saving patients around Rs 8,500 crore, announced Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda.

From its first outlet at AIIMS, Delhi in 2015, AMRIT has expanded to 255 locations across India, benefiting over 6.85 crore patients and offering medicine discounts between 50% to 90%.

Minister Nadda emphasized the need to increase public awareness about AMRIT pharmacies, aiming to extend their reach to more medical colleges and district hospitals to ensure affordable healthcare access nationwide.

