Strategic MoU Boosts Army's Medical Readiness

In a significant move to elevate medical preparedness during conflict scenarios, the White Knight Corps of the Indian Army has entered a new collaborative agreement with Acharya Shri Chander Medical College & Hospital, as confirmed by a defence spokesperson.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between the Commandant of the 166 Military Hospital and the Principal Director of Acharya Shri Chander Medical College & Hospital, signaling their commitment to providing comprehensive healthcare support to both soldiers and civilians in critical situations.

The agreement aims to fortify medical infrastructure, such as critical care beds and operation theatres, and includes provisions for rapid-response capabilities like ambulances and surgical teams. This partnership is poised to deliver advanced medical treatments in specialized areas, ensuring quality healthcare under the strains of conflict.