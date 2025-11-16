Beed District Hospital's Landmark First Free Angioplasty
The Beed district hospital in Maharashtra successfully performed its first angioplasty at no cost to the patient. This medical procedure opened blocked blood vessels in a 45-year-old patient. Officials expressed that such achievements underscore the hospital's commitment to providing quality healthcare as a right for all citizens.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beed | Updated: 16-11-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 16-11-2025 17:50 IST
- Country:
- India
In a significant milestone, Beed district hospital in Maharashtra successfully performed its very first angioplasty without any charges to the patient, hospital officials announced on Sunday.
Commonly utilized to open narrowed blood vessels, angioplasty was performed on a 45-year-old patient with a heart blockage, said Civil Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Raut.
Dr. Raut emphasized that this success strengthens the hospital's dedication to making quality and specialized healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background.
(With inputs from agencies.)
