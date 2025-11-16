Beed District Hospital's Landmark First Free Angioplasty

In a significant milestone, Beed district hospital in Maharashtra successfully performed its very first angioplasty without any charges to the patient, hospital officials announced on Sunday.

Commonly utilized to open narrowed blood vessels, angioplasty was performed on a 45-year-old patient with a heart blockage, said Civil Surgeon Dr. Sanjay Raut.

Dr. Raut emphasized that this success strengthens the hospital's dedication to making quality and specialized healthcare accessible to everyone, regardless of financial background.

