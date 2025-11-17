Samosa Scare: School Snack Causes Food Poisoning in Mumbai

In a concerning incident in Mumbai, five children were hospitalized on Monday afternoon after suffering food poisoning from eating samosas at their school's canteen.

The affected students, aged between 10 and 11, attend a private school in the Ghatkopar area, according to a fire department official.

Three of the children have been discharged, while two continue to receive medical care. The Ghatkopar police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of food contamination.

(With inputs from agencies.)