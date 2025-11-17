Left Menu

Samosa Scare: School Snack Causes Food Poisoning in Mumbai

Five schoolchildren in Mumbai suffered food poisoning after consuming samosas at their school canteen. Three students were discharged from the hospital, while two remain under treatment. The incident occurred in the Ghatkopar area, and the local police have launched an investigation into the cause of the food contamination.

Updated: 17-11-2025 16:10 IST
In a concerning incident in Mumbai, five children were hospitalized on Monday afternoon after suffering food poisoning from eating samosas at their school's canteen.

The affected students, aged between 10 and 11, attend a private school in the Ghatkopar area, according to a fire department official.

Three of the children have been discharged, while two continue to receive medical care. The Ghatkopar police have initiated an investigation to determine the source of food contamination.

