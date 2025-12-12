Food Safety Scares Hit Two State-Run Schools: 60 Students Affected

In a concerning development, sixty students from two state-run schools in Hyderabad experienced health issues due to suspected food contamination. The incidents, both occurring on Friday, resulted in symptoms ranging from vomiting to mild gastroenteritis.

Police confirmed that 44 students at a government school in Madhapur showed signs of illness after consuming mid-day meals. Although the majority required only basic treatment, six students with more severe conditions were admitted to a corporate super-speciality hospital and are expected to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, another incident at a state-run minority residential school led to 16 students being hospitalized with gastroenteritis and dehydration. Preliminary investigations indicate that a contaminated sweet may have been to blame, though the cause remains under scrutiny.

