Food Safety Scares Hit Two State-Run Schools: 60 Students Affected

Sixty students in Hyderabad fell ill after consuming mid-day meals at two state-run schools. While 44 students began vomiting and were treated with basic care, another 16 suffered mild gastroenteritis and dehydration symptoms. Investigations suggest a contaminated sweet may have been responsible.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-12-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 19:58 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning development, sixty students from two state-run schools in Hyderabad experienced health issues due to suspected food contamination. The incidents, both occurring on Friday, resulted in symptoms ranging from vomiting to mild gastroenteritis.

Police confirmed that 44 students at a government school in Madhapur showed signs of illness after consuming mid-day meals. Although the majority required only basic treatment, six students with more severe conditions were admitted to a corporate super-speciality hospital and are expected to be discharged soon.

Meanwhile, another incident at a state-run minority residential school led to 16 students being hospitalized with gastroenteritis and dehydration. Preliminary investigations indicate that a contaminated sweet may have been to blame, though the cause remains under scrutiny.

(With inputs from agencies.)

