Left Menu

School Samosa Scare: Food Poisoning Hits Students

Five children from a private school in Mumbai fell ill after eating samosas from the school canteen. After being taken to Rajawadi Hospital, three were discharged against medical advice, while two girls remain under treatment. Police are investigating the incident that occurred in Ghatkopar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-11-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 16:53 IST
School Samosa Scare: Food Poisoning Hits Students
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident at a private school in Mumbai, five children suffered from food poisoning after eating samosas in the canteen. The mishap took place on Monday afternoon, according to civic officials.

The affected children, aged between 10 and 11 years, are students at a school located in the Indira Nagar area of Ghatkopar. The unfortunate event was reported at around 2 pm, and the students were immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical attention.

While three of the children opted for discharge against medical advice after initial examinations, two girls are still receiving treatment, with their condition reported as stable. Meanwhile, Ghatkopar police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

Sanctions and Strategy: India's Oil Industry Resilience

 India
2
Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

Karnataka's Tech Revolution: New Policies Set to Shape Bengaluru's Future

 India
3
Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

Power and Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd Surges with Profit Gains

 India
4
Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

Swastika Castal Limited Sees Strong Growth with Future-Ready Strategies

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025