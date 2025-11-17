School Samosa Scare: Food Poisoning Hits Students

In a concerning incident at a private school in Mumbai, five children suffered from food poisoning after eating samosas in the canteen. The mishap took place on Monday afternoon, according to civic officials.

The affected children, aged between 10 and 11 years, are students at a school located in the Indira Nagar area of Ghatkopar. The unfortunate event was reported at around 2 pm, and the students were immediately taken to Rajawadi Hospital for medical attention.

While three of the children opted for discharge against medical advice after initial examinations, two girls are still receiving treatment, with their condition reported as stable. Meanwhile, Ghatkopar police have launched an investigation to determine the cause of the food poisoning.

