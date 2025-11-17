Left Menu

Dengue Decline, Malaria Steady: Delhi's Insect-borne Disease Trends

Delhi experiences a significant decline in dengue cases, dropping from 4,533 cases last year to 1,257 this year by mid-November. In contrast, malaria cases showed only a slight decrease, from 728 last year to 671 this year. Chikungunya cases also saw a sharp decrease compared to last year.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi has reported a substantial reduction in dengue cases this year compared to previous years, according to the latest data from the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

With only 1,257 cases until November 15, the city saw a sharp decline from last year's 4,533 cases during the same period. In contrast, malaria infections have remained relatively stable, with 671 cases reported, slightly down from 728 last year.

The distribution of these diseases varies across the city, with Shahdara (South) leading in dengue and Shahdara (North) in malaria cases. Chikungunya cases have also decreased significantly this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

