AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Unite to Combat Hyperkalaemia in India

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma have announced a strategic partnership to boost the availability of Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), a potent treatment for Hyperkalaemia, throughout India.

Under the agreement, the two pharmaceutical giants will market and distribute SZC with separate branding: AstraZeneca as Lokelma and Sun Pharma as Gimliand.

The initiative aims to provide broader access to this innovative therapy for patients, particularly those with chronic kidney disease and heart failure, promising a significant impact on patient care across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)