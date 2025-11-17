Left Menu

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma Unite to Combat Hyperkalaemia in India

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma have partnered to enhance the availability of Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), a breakthrough treatment for Hyperkalaemia in India. This agreement will see the companies marketing the drug under different brand names, aiming to reach more patients and expand access to this essential therapy.

AstraZeneca and Sun Pharma have announced a strategic partnership to boost the availability of Sodium Zirconium Cyclosilicate (SZC), a potent treatment for Hyperkalaemia, throughout India.

Under the agreement, the two pharmaceutical giants will market and distribute SZC with separate branding: AstraZeneca as Lokelma and Sun Pharma as Gimliand.

The initiative aims to provide broader access to this innovative therapy for patients, particularly those with chronic kidney disease and heart failure, promising a significant impact on patient care across the nation.

