Ethiopia Reports Marburg Outbreak Amid Global Health Concerns
Ethiopia confirmed three deaths from the Marburg virus near South Sudan. Seventeen suspected cases were tested in Omo region, with no active cases presently. Health officials, alongside WHO and Africa CDC, are taking preventive action. The virus, similar to Ebola, is highly fatal and currently lacks treatment.
- Country:
- Ethiopia
Ethiopia confirmed on Monday that three individuals have died from the Marburg hemorrhagic virus in an area neighboring South Sudan.
According to Health Minister Mekdes Daba, Ethiopia's government declared an outbreak on Friday and tested 17 suspected cases in the Omo region without finding active cases at present. The government is implementing preventive measures to control the situation.
Support from the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been dispatched to assist with testing and outbreak control efforts. The virus bears similarities to Ebola and has an alarmingly high fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment.
ALSO READ
Kerala Health Advisory: Sabarimala Pilgrims Urged to Stay Cautious
South Sudan Seeks $2.5 Billion in Oil-Backed Loans Amid Debt Concerns
South Sudan's Political Shake-Up: Key Leaders Ousted by President Kiir
CSIR and NICDC Join Forces to Drive Innovation-Led Industrial Development
CDC to Review Hepatitis B Vaccination Policy Amid Controversy