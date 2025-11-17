Ethiopia Reports Marburg Outbreak Amid Global Health Concerns

Ethiopia confirmed on Monday that three individuals have died from the Marburg hemorrhagic virus in an area neighboring South Sudan.

According to Health Minister Mekdes Daba, Ethiopia's government declared an outbreak on Friday and tested 17 suspected cases in the Omo region without finding active cases at present. The government is implementing preventive measures to control the situation.

Support from the World Health Organisation and Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention has been dispatched to assist with testing and outbreak control efforts. The virus bears similarities to Ebola and has an alarmingly high fatality rate of up to 88% without treatment.