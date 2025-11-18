Expedited Visa System for FIFA World Cup Fans Announced by U.S.

WASHINGTON, Nov 17 (Reuters) - The United States is taking steps to enhance visa processing for international soccer fans heading to FIFA World Cup matches in 11 U.S. cities next year. President Donald Trump announced Monday that prioritized visa interview appointments will be arranged for foreign ticket holders.

Trump assured that government agencies have collaborated to ensure soccer enthusiasts from around the globe are properly vetted and can smoothly enter the U.S. next summer. The streamlined process aims to issue visas within 60 days, significantly faster than usual.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio revealed the addition of 400 consular officers to facilitate the process. FIFA President Gianni Infantino noted that this strategy could attract 5 to 10 million visitors, potentially generating $30 billion and creating 200,000 jobs, while FIFA confirmed over a million tickets have already been sold.

(With inputs from agencies.)