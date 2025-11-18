Perrier in Hot Water: Legal Battle Over 'Natural' Claims

In a burgeoning legal battle, Perrier, a renowned bottled water brand owned by Nestlé, is under scrutiny for allegedly deceptive marketing practices. French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir has called for the removal of Perrier from shelves, contending that the brand's 'natural' mineral label is misleading.

This controversy stems from a 2022 report revealing unauthorized treatment processes used by several mineral water companies, including Perrier. Despite Nestlé's move to more approved microfiltration methods, UFC-Que Choisir maintains there are potential health risks, claiming these methods are equally unapproved.

Nestlé Waters France staunchly defends the brand's integrity, disputing all accusations. As the French court prepares its decision, the debate continues over the safety and authenticity of Perrier's bottling processes, with significant implications for the industry at large.