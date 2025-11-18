Left Menu

Perrier in Hot Water: Legal Battle Over 'Natural' Claims

Perrier faces a legal challenge after consumer group UFC-Que Choisir accused it of deceptive marketing, claiming its water is not truly 'natural.' The case follows revelations of unauthorized water treatments and raises questions about consumer safety. Nestle disputes the claims, emphasizing changes made to its filtration processes.

Updated: 18-11-2025 06:33 IST | Created: 18-11-2025 06:33 IST
In a burgeoning legal battle, Perrier, a renowned bottled water brand owned by Nestlé, is under scrutiny for allegedly deceptive marketing practices. French consumer group UFC-Que Choisir has called for the removal of Perrier from shelves, contending that the brand's 'natural' mineral label is misleading.

This controversy stems from a 2022 report revealing unauthorized treatment processes used by several mineral water companies, including Perrier. Despite Nestlé's move to more approved microfiltration methods, UFC-Que Choisir maintains there are potential health risks, claiming these methods are equally unapproved.

Nestlé Waters France staunchly defends the brand's integrity, disputing all accusations. As the French court prepares its decision, the debate continues over the safety and authenticity of Perrier's bottling processes, with significant implications for the industry at large.

