India–Germany Step Up Cooperation on Traditional Medicine at 3rd JWG Meet

The 3rd Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on Alternative Medicine between the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany, was held from 18–20 November 2025 in Berlin, marking a major milestone in strengthening Indo-German cooperation in traditional, complementary and integrative medicine. Building on previous engagements, the meeting showcased the deepening commitment of both countries to expand evidence-based traditional healthcare and to establish strong policy, research and regulatory frameworks supporting safe, accessible and integrative health systems.

High-Level Delegations and Strategic Representation

Indian Delegation

The Indian side was led by Ms. Monalisha Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, accompanied by senior experts from premier Ayush institutions:

Prof. (Dr.) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS

Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH

Dr. Koustabha Upadhyay, Adviser, Ministry of Ayush

Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY

These officials contributed clinical, research and policy expertise to advance partnership avenues across Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, and other Ayush disciplines.

German Delegation

Germany was represented by key leaders in public health, medical regulation and statutory health insurance:

Paul Zubeil, Head of Division, European & International Health Policy

Prof. Dr. med. Georg Seifert, Head, Competence Center for Traditional & Integrative Medicine, Charité Berlin

Andrea Galle, CEO, BKK mkk (health insurance fund)

Dr. Jaqueline Wiesner, Head of Department for Vitamins, Minerals & Alternative Therapies, BfArM

Their collective experience helped shape discussions on the integration, scientific validation and regulatory recognition of traditional medicine practices.

Core Agenda: Three Pillars of Indo-German Collaboration

The JWG meeting focused on three strategic pillars, each essential for establishing strong, mutually beneficial cooperation.

1. Integrating Traditional Medicine into Public Health Systems

Both countries explored ways to create models for integrating traditional medicine into mainstream care, through:

Evidence-based treatment pathways

Clinical integration in hospitals

Joint research on integrative care models

Collaborative training for healthcare professionals

2. Reimbursement and Patient Access

Germany’s social insurance-based healthcare model presents a pathway for reimbursing proven traditional medicine interventions. Discussions evaluated:

Mechanisms to recognise Ayush treatments under statutory insurance

Cost-effectiveness studies

Harmonised practices based on scientific evidence

Such steps can significantly enhance accessibility for patients across Europe.

3. Strengthening Regulatory Standards

The sides discussed mechanisms to ensure safety, quality and scientific evaluation of traditional medicine through:

Regulatory harmonisation

Joint pharmacovigilance initiatives

Streamlined product approval pathways

Convergence between Indian and German evidence requirements

This pillar aims to support faster global adoption of Ayush systems without compromising scientific integrity.

Key Institutional Visits and Engagements

The Indian delegation undertook strategic interactions with top German institutions, each offering unique insights into integrative health frameworks.

Competence Center for Traditional & Integrative Medicine, Charité University

Explored collaborative research on Ayurveda, Yoga, and integrative care

Advanced discussions on a proposed MoU between Charité and the Ministry of Ayush

Identified joint clinical trial models and academic exchanges

Community Hospital Havelhöhe – Clinic for Anthroposophic Medicine

Reviewed real-world implementation of integrative medicine

Studied patient-centred approaches combining conventional and traditional therapies

Evaluated research methodologies applicable to Ayush systems

Federal Joint Committee (G-BA)

Engaged in detailed discussions on reimbursement mechanisms

Explored pathways for including traditional medicine treatments within Germany’s health insurance framework

Discussed health technology assessments (HTAs) relevant to Ayush

These engagements provided valuable insights into advanced healthcare governance and integration mechanisms.

Strengthening India’s Global Presence in Traditional Medicine

The mission represents India’s strategic push to:

Globalise Ayush systems

Build robust, evidence-based frameworks

Strengthen international cooperation and regulatory alignment

Enhance scientific validation of traditional medicine

Expand patient access to safe, holistic healthcare solutions

Germany, with its strong culture of naturopathy, homeopathy, integrative medicine and evidence-driven regulation, is an ideal partner for India in advancing global recognition of Ayush.

Long-Term Impact of the Collaboration

The JWG meeting reinforced mutual commitment to:

Joint clinical research and multi-country studies

Integrative hospital models in both nations

Academic collaborations and fellowship programmes

Development of regulatory guidelines for cross-border products

Establishment of structured reimbursement pathways

Enhanced pharmaceutical and herbal product evaluation

The cooperation will support India’s ambition to increase its global Ayush footprint, contributing to the worldwide shift towards holistic, preventive and integrative healthcare.

The 3rd Indo-German Joint Working Group Meeting marks a significant advancement in bilateral collaboration on traditional medicine. Through shared learnings, scientific engagement and regulatory harmonisation, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to making traditional and integrative healthcare safe, evidence-based and globally accessible.

As India continues to champion Ayush on the world stage, partnerships like these will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of integrative health worldwide.