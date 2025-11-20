India–Germany Step Up Cooperation on Traditional Medicine at 3rd JWG Meet
The JWG meeting focused on three strategic pillars, each essential for establishing strong, mutually beneficial cooperation.
- Country:
- India
The 3rd Joint Working Group (JWG) Meeting on Alternative Medicine between the Ministry of Ayush, Government of India, and the Federal Ministry of Health, Germany, was held from 18–20 November 2025 in Berlin, marking a major milestone in strengthening Indo-German cooperation in traditional, complementary and integrative medicine. Building on previous engagements, the meeting showcased the deepening commitment of both countries to expand evidence-based traditional healthcare and to establish strong policy, research and regulatory frameworks supporting safe, accessible and integrative health systems.
High-Level Delegations and Strategic Representation
Indian Delegation
The Indian side was led by Ms. Monalisha Dash, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Ayush, accompanied by senior experts from premier Ayush institutions:
-
Prof. (Dr.) Rabinarayan Acharya, Director General, CCRAS
-
Dr. Subhash Kaushik, Director General, CCRH
-
Dr. Koustabha Upadhyay, Adviser, Ministry of Ayush
-
Dr. Kashinath Samagandi, Director, MDNIY
These officials contributed clinical, research and policy expertise to advance partnership avenues across Ayurveda, Homeopathy, Yoga, and other Ayush disciplines.
German Delegation
Germany was represented by key leaders in public health, medical regulation and statutory health insurance:
-
Paul Zubeil, Head of Division, European & International Health Policy
-
Prof. Dr. med. Georg Seifert, Head, Competence Center for Traditional & Integrative Medicine, Charité Berlin
-
Andrea Galle, CEO, BKK mkk (health insurance fund)
-
Dr. Jaqueline Wiesner, Head of Department for Vitamins, Minerals & Alternative Therapies, BfArM
Their collective experience helped shape discussions on the integration, scientific validation and regulatory recognition of traditional medicine practices.
Core Agenda: Three Pillars of Indo-German Collaboration
The JWG meeting focused on three strategic pillars, each essential for establishing strong, mutually beneficial cooperation.
1. Integrating Traditional Medicine into Public Health Systems
Both countries explored ways to create models for integrating traditional medicine into mainstream care, through:
-
Evidence-based treatment pathways
-
Clinical integration in hospitals
-
Joint research on integrative care models
-
Collaborative training for healthcare professionals
2. Reimbursement and Patient Access
Germany’s social insurance-based healthcare model presents a pathway for reimbursing proven traditional medicine interventions. Discussions evaluated:
-
Mechanisms to recognise Ayush treatments under statutory insurance
-
Cost-effectiveness studies
-
Harmonised practices based on scientific evidence
Such steps can significantly enhance accessibility for patients across Europe.
3. Strengthening Regulatory Standards
The sides discussed mechanisms to ensure safety, quality and scientific evaluation of traditional medicine through:
-
Regulatory harmonisation
-
Joint pharmacovigilance initiatives
-
Streamlined product approval pathways
-
Convergence between Indian and German evidence requirements
This pillar aims to support faster global adoption of Ayush systems without compromising scientific integrity.
Key Institutional Visits and Engagements
The Indian delegation undertook strategic interactions with top German institutions, each offering unique insights into integrative health frameworks.
Competence Center for Traditional & Integrative Medicine, Charité University
-
Explored collaborative research on Ayurveda, Yoga, and integrative care
-
Advanced discussions on a proposed MoU between Charité and the Ministry of Ayush
-
Identified joint clinical trial models and academic exchanges
Community Hospital Havelhöhe – Clinic for Anthroposophic Medicine
-
Reviewed real-world implementation of integrative medicine
-
Studied patient-centred approaches combining conventional and traditional therapies
-
Evaluated research methodologies applicable to Ayush systems
Federal Joint Committee (G-BA)
-
Engaged in detailed discussions on reimbursement mechanisms
-
Explored pathways for including traditional medicine treatments within Germany’s health insurance framework
-
Discussed health technology assessments (HTAs) relevant to Ayush
These engagements provided valuable insights into advanced healthcare governance and integration mechanisms.
Strengthening India’s Global Presence in Traditional Medicine
The mission represents India’s strategic push to:
-
Globalise Ayush systems
-
Build robust, evidence-based frameworks
-
Strengthen international cooperation and regulatory alignment
-
Enhance scientific validation of traditional medicine
-
Expand patient access to safe, holistic healthcare solutions
Germany, with its strong culture of naturopathy, homeopathy, integrative medicine and evidence-driven regulation, is an ideal partner for India in advancing global recognition of Ayush.
Long-Term Impact of the Collaboration
The JWG meeting reinforced mutual commitment to:
-
Joint clinical research and multi-country studies
-
Integrative hospital models in both nations
-
Academic collaborations and fellowship programmes
-
Development of regulatory guidelines for cross-border products
-
Establishment of structured reimbursement pathways
-
Enhanced pharmaceutical and herbal product evaluation
The cooperation will support India’s ambition to increase its global Ayush footprint, contributing to the worldwide shift towards holistic, preventive and integrative healthcare.
The 3rd Indo-German Joint Working Group Meeting marks a significant advancement in bilateral collaboration on traditional medicine. Through shared learnings, scientific engagement and regulatory harmonisation, both nations have reaffirmed their commitment to making traditional and integrative healthcare safe, evidence-based and globally accessible.
As India continues to champion Ayush on the world stage, partnerships like these will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of integrative health worldwide.