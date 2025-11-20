Kin claim Meerut hospital sealed toddler's wound with Fevikwik; CMO orders probe

A private hospital here has come under scrutiny after the family of a two-and-a-half-year-old boy alleged that the staff at the emergency ward of the facility applied Fevikwik, an industrial adhesive, to his bleeding wound, notwithstanding the parents' objections.

Following the complaint, Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Ashok Kataria constituted a two-member inquiry committee to investigate the matter.

According to the family, Jasprinder Singh of Jagriti Vihar Extension in Meerut rushed his son Manraj to the Bhagya Shree Hospital late on Monday night after the boy hit his head on a table and started bleeding.

The family alleged that no doctor was present in the emergency ward at the time, and a ward boy asked someone to bring Fevikwik and applied it to the child's wound despite their objections.

The child's mother, Irvin Kaur, said the adhesive caused severe pain instead of relief. ''The moment the chemical was applied, my son screamed in pain. His condition worsened through the night,'' she claimed.

The family also claimed that the staff at the hospital refused to administer a tetanus injection.

The next morning, the family took him to Lokpriya Hospital, where doctors cleaned the wound and administered four stitches. Dr Siddharth of Lokpriya Hospital, who treated the child, told PTI on Thursday night, ''A two-and-a-half-year-old boy named Manraj came to us a couple of days ago. His father said the initial treatment elsewhere was not done properly. When I examined him, I found some sticky, hardened material on the wound. It was not medical-grade adhesive. It was more like glue and had seeped inside the wound. We cleaned it thoroughly and stitched it before sending him home.'' Asked whether the adhesive had been applied by a doctor or another staff member, Dr Siddharth said he could not confirm it.

Chief Medical Officer, Dr Ashok Kataria confirmed that a probe has been initiated.

''A two-member team, including a surgeon, has been formed. The committee will examine whether the line of treatment was appropriate. Action will be taken if anyone is found guilty,'' he said.

