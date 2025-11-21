UPDATE 1-Two British teens plead not guilty to London transport cyberattack charges

Two teenagers pleaded not guilty on Friday to hacking charges over a 2024 cyberattack on London's public transport body, with one of them also denying charges related to two health systems in the United States.

Transport for London (TfL), which operates the British capital's tube and bus networks with millions of journeys each day, was targeted in August 2024. TfL said at the time that some personal customer data was accessed. Thalha Jubair, 19, and Owen Flowers, 18, appeared at London's Southwark Crown Court charged under the Computer Misuse Act with conspiring to commit unauthorised acts against TfL.

Flowers is also charged with offences relating to California's Sutter Health, one of the largest health systems in the U.S., and conspiring with others to infiltrate the networks of SSM Health Care Corporation. Jubair is also charged with failing to provide the passwords to devices seized from him in March.

They both denied all the charges and will stand trial at the same court next June.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)