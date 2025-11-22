Rajasthan's Lifeline: Overhauling Trauma Care for Safer Roads

Rajasthan is set for a transformative overhaul of its trauma care system, following Chief Secretary V Srinivas's directive to enhance emergency response capabilities. This move comes after an inspection at a government hospital, highlighting the urgent need for improved facilities and protocols.

The state government announced a new trauma care policy, which includes upgraded facilities and a time-bound action plan aimed at reducing road accident fatalities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide faster treatment, based on a detailed study commissioned under the guidelines of a Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety.

Key features of the overhaul include strengthening Level-1 and Level-2 trauma centers in 'mission mode' with additional ICU beds, life-saving equipment, diagnostics, medicines, and skilled personnel. During a visit to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Srinivas evaluated emergency rooms, ICUs, and training labs, underscoring the importance of swift and well-equipped emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)