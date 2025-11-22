Left Menu

Rajasthan's Lifeline: Overhauling Trauma Care for Safer Roads

Rajasthan initiates a comprehensive upgrade of its trauma care facilities following Chief Secretary V Srinivas's directive. The state aims to reduce road accident mortality through a new policy, increased ICU capacity, and better staff training. This plan responds to studies under a Supreme Court committee's guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 22-11-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 18:30 IST
Rajasthan's Lifeline: Overhauling Trauma Care for Safer Roads
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan is set for a transformative overhaul of its trauma care system, following Chief Secretary V Srinivas's directive to enhance emergency response capabilities. This move comes after an inspection at a government hospital, highlighting the urgent need for improved facilities and protocols.

The state government announced a new trauma care policy, which includes upgraded facilities and a time-bound action plan aimed at reducing road accident fatalities. This initiative is part of a broader effort to provide faster treatment, based on a detailed study commissioned under the guidelines of a Supreme Court-appointed committee on road safety.

Key features of the overhaul include strengthening Level-1 and Level-2 trauma centers in 'mission mode' with additional ICU beds, life-saving equipment, diagnostics, medicines, and skilled personnel. During a visit to Jaipur's SMS Hospital, Srinivas evaluated emergency rooms, ICUs, and training labs, underscoring the importance of swift and well-equipped emergency services.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

France Triumphs Over Australia in Thrilling Stadium Showdown

 Global
2
Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

Turkey Secures Host Crown for COP31 Amid Strategic Climate Talks

 Australia
3
Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

Galthie Critiques France's World Cup Performance

 France
4
G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

G20 Leadership Struggle: U.S. and South Africa at Odds

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025