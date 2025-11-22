Left Menu

British Media Consolidation: DMGT Moves to Acquire The Telegraph

DMGT has reached a 500 million pound agreement to acquire The Telegraph, forming a dominant right-leaning media presence in the UK. This follows RedBird Capital's failed acquisition attempt due to regulatory challenges and internal opposition. The deal awaits regulatory approval and ensures editorial independence for The Telegraph.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-11-2025 19:36 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 19:36 IST
DMGT announced a significant acquisition on Saturday, agreeing to a 500 million pound purchase of The Telegraph. This move aligns key media players, forming a potent right-leaning conglomerate in Britain's media landscape.

This development comes on the heels of U.S.-based RedBird Capital Partners pulling its bid for The Telegraph after government intervention over foreign state investment concerns. Long regulatory processes and internal resistance reportedly hampered RedBird's acquisition efforts.

Current plans by DMGT promise the editorial independence of The Telegraph. The deal is expected to meet foreign investment regulations, lacking any foreign state funding, with final steps pending regulatory submission and approval.

