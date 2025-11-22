Left Menu

Complex Surgery: Massive Fibroid-Removed

Doctors at BIMS performed a complex surgery to remove a 3.7-kg fibroid-enlarged uterus from a 42-year-old patient. She had severe abdominal pain and heavy menstrual bleeding. The surgery successfully relieved her of the symptoms, and the patient is stable and recovering well according to hospital officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Belagavi | Updated: 22-11-2025 22:31 IST | Created: 22-11-2025 22:31 IST
  • India

Doctors at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) successfully removed a 3.7-kg fibroid-enlarged uterus from a woman, describing it as a complex surgery.

The 42-year-old patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and heavy menstrual bleeding due to a giant fibroid, which expanded her uterus to the size equivalent to a 32-week pregnancy, leading to acute anaemia.

Gynaecologist Dr Vasant Kabbur confirmed that a team of specialists conducted the operation, ensuring the patient's stable condition and ongoing recovery.

(With inputs from agencies.)

