Complex Surgery: Massive Fibroid-Removed

Doctors at the Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences (BIMS) successfully removed a 3.7-kg fibroid-enlarged uterus from a woman, describing it as a complex surgery.

The 42-year-old patient had been suffering from severe abdominal pain and heavy menstrual bleeding due to a giant fibroid, which expanded her uterus to the size equivalent to a 32-week pregnancy, leading to acute anaemia.

Gynaecologist Dr Vasant Kabbur confirmed that a team of specialists conducted the operation, ensuring the patient's stable condition and ongoing recovery.

