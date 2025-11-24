Left Menu

Apollo Hospitals Expands to Pune: A New Era in Healthcare

Apollo Hospitals has inaugurated a new healthcare facility in Pune, enhancing capacity to meet the city's growing demands. Initially opening with 250 beds, the facility aims to merge clinical excellence with compassion and affordability. It's part of Apollo's strategic vision to expand in Western India.

Updated: 24-11-2025 17:29 IST
Apollo Hospitals has launched its latest facility in Swargate, Pune, marking a strategic expansion to meet the city's increasing healthcare needs. The hospital, which opens with an initial capacity of 250 beds, plans to expand further, aligning with Apollo's broader vision of 'Heal in India – Heal by India.'

The new facility underscores Apollo's commitment to integrating advanced technology with compassionate care, reflecting its legacy of over four decades in the healthcare sector. Dr. Prathap C Reddy, Chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group, emphasized the hospital's mission to transform healthcare access and quality in India and beyond.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, such as advanced surgical robotics and comprehensive cancer care, Apollo Hospitals Pune aims to set a benchmark in Western India. The facility supports diverse specialties, leveraging IoT-driven patient monitoring and telemedicine to enhance healthcare delivery.

