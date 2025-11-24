Left Menu

Dr Reddy's Labs' New Biosimilar Gains European Approval

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories received European Commission approval for its biosimilar AVT03, intended for treating osteoporosis. The company collaborates with Alvotech for development and commercialization. The decision covers all EU member states and EEA countries. Dr Reddy’s is responsible for registration and marketing, including in the US.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-11-2025 17:40 IST | Created: 24-11-2025 17:40 IST
Dr Reddy's Labs' New Biosimilar Gains European Approval
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a landmark advancement for the Hyderabad-based pharma company, Dr Reddy's Laboratories announced on Monday that its biosimilar, AVT03, has been granted marketing authorization by the European Commission.

The newly approved biosimilar is poised to treat osteoporosis across Europe, Iceland, Liechtenstein, and Norway, offering an alternative to Prolia and Xgeva for various bone-related conditions in men and women.

This authorization follows a strategic partnership with Alvotech, aimed at manufacturing and commercializing AVT03 across the US and Europe. Despite the positive news, Dr Reddy's shares marginally dipped by 1.59 percent on the stock market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

Final Notices Served for Greenfield Highway Land Acquisition in Dahanu

 Global
2
Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

Governors Unite: Strengthening Uttar Pradesh and Assam Partnership

 India
3
Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partnerships

Building a Future-Ready Healthcare System: Industry and Policymaker Partners...

 India
4
Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

Clashes Erupt in Manipur as IDPs Struggle to Return Home

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why Expectations Matter: Diagnostic Overreaction and Its Effects on Open-Economy Stability

WHO Unveils Framework to Integrate Traditional and Biomedical Care in Health Systems

Stronger city governance emerges as WHO’s key strategy for healthier, more resilient societies

Thailand’s Inequality Eases, but Rising Household Debt Threatens a Fragile Recovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025