'Alzheimer's Hope Dashed: Novo's Semaglutide Falls Short in Trials'

Novo Nordisk's aspirations in combating Alzheimer's disease faced a significant blow as their oral version of semaglutide fell short of expectations in crucial late-stage trials. Shares plummeted by 10%, marking a setback for the potential expansion of GLP-1 drugs into Alzheimer's treatment, amidst fierce medication market competition.

The trials, key for assessing the drug's impact on cognitive decline among Alzheimer's patients, involved 3,808 participants aged 55 to 85. Despite hopes for a breakthrough similar to previous diabetes and obesity successes with Ozempic and Wegovy, the outcomes failed to meet the hypothesized cognitive benefits.

This development comes as new CEO Mike Doustdar embarks on efforts to restructure the Danish pharmaceutical giant to better compete with industry rivals. As Novo grapples with falling market growth and internal changes, the setback deepens skepticism about its Alzheimer's program, especially given previous drug market failures in slowing the disease.

