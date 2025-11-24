Left Menu

New Insights into Muscle Repair: Immune Cells Act Like Neurons

Researchers at Cincinnati Children's have discovered that macrophages, a type of immune cell, connect with muscle fibers to promote rapid healing. This neuron-like mechanism involves the release of calcium ions that aid muscle repair. The study, published in Current Biology, could lead to new treatments for muscle recovery.

Researchers at Cincinnati Children's have unveiled a breakthrough in muscle repair mechanisms, demonstrating that macrophages—a type of immune cell—communicate with muscle fibers in a neuron-like manner to accelerate healing. This discovery could pave the way for novel therapies targeting muscle recovery and degeneration.

Macrophages, traditionally seen as cellular cleanup crews, have been found to possess synaptic-like properties that allow them to deliver calcium ions directly to muscle fibers, facilitating rapid repair. This mechanism operates in both injury and disease models, indicating potential for wide-ranging medical applications.

The study, led by Gyanesh Tripathi, PhD, and Michael Jankowski, PhD, was published in Current Biology on November 21, 2025. Although the researchers initially aimed to find pain relief methods post-surgery, they instead uncovered a process vital for swift muscle recovery. Future research will determine the applicability of these findings to human therapies.

