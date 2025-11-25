Left Menu

Glenmark Unveils World's First Triple Therapy for COPD

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has launched a world-first nebulised, fixed-dose triple therapy for treating chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The new treatment combines Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide, offering improved lung function and symptom control. This innovation aims to simplify medication intake for COPD sufferers.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has announced the launch of Nebzmart GFB Smartules and Airz FB Smartules, marking the introduction of the world's first nebulised fixed-dose triple therapy for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

This innovative treatment combines Glycopyrronium, Formoterol, and Budesonide to address airway obstruction, reduce inflammation, and enhance lung functionality, according to a regulatory filing by the company.

The Mumbai-based pharmaceutical firm emphasized that this new therapy aims to alleviate the challenges faced by COPD patients by minimizing the burden of multiple medications and offering a simplified, single-use nebulised solution.

