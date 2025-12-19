Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Reparations Loan to Bolster Financial Stability

Ukraine's Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, highlighted that the current financial assistance from the European Union is not sufficient to meet Ukraine's needs. He urged for a reparations loan to provide long-term stability, ensuring sustainable defense capabilities to safeguard Europe from future conflicts.

Updated: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST
  • Ukraine

Ukraine's Finance Minister, Serhiy Marchenko, announced that the current financial aid from the European Union, amounting to €90 billion ($105 billion), falls short of Ukraine's requirements. He made a strong case for additional assistance to finance ministers from the G7 countries.

Marchenko emphasized the necessity of a reparations loan, describing it as a systemic and long-term solution that could bolster Ukraine's financial stability. This loan would not only support sustainable defense capabilities but also protect Europe from potential future conflicts.

According to Marchenko, the risks to Europe stemming from Ukraine's potential defeat are far greater than any arising from the introduction of a reparations mechanism, which could serve as a strategic buffer against escalating geopolitical tensions.

