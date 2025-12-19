Battery Metals and the Global EV Revolution: A Shifting Power Play

The battery metal industry is grappling with oversupply for a third consecutive year, even as the demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries continues to surge. This imbalance follows a price boom in 2022, with China at the forefront of technological advancements in battery chemistry ultimately setting global trends.

Chinese firms are leading the shift towards lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, posing challenges for traditional metals like nickel and cobalt, which are battling chronic oversupply. The market reality has pushed Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, major producers, into policy actions to address the glut.

Despite current dominance, lithium faces competition from innovations like sodium-ion batteries. Yet, its role in power-grid storage remains robust. As the EV landscape evolves, metals used for support infrastructure, such as copper and aluminium, may emerge as the real winners in the revolution.

