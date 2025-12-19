Left Menu

Battery Metals and the Global EV Revolution: A Shifting Power Play

The battery metal market faces a supply glut despite the growing demand from the electric vehicle sector. While China's push towards lithium-iron-phosphate chemistry is setting industry trends, metals like nickel and cobalt struggle with oversupply issues. Lithium remains dominant but faces competition from emerging technologies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST
Battery Metals and the Global EV Revolution: A Shifting Power Play

The battery metal industry is grappling with oversupply for a third consecutive year, even as the demand for electric vehicle (EV) batteries continues to surge. This imbalance follows a price boom in 2022, with China at the forefront of technological advancements in battery chemistry ultimately setting global trends.

Chinese firms are leading the shift towards lithium-iron-phosphate (LFP) chemistry, posing challenges for traditional metals like nickel and cobalt, which are battling chronic oversupply. The market reality has pushed Indonesia and the Democratic Republic of the Congo, major producers, into policy actions to address the glut.

Despite current dominance, lithium faces competition from innovations like sodium-ion batteries. Yet, its role in power-grid storage remains robust. As the EV landscape evolves, metals used for support infrastructure, such as copper and aluminium, may emerge as the real winners in the revolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025