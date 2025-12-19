Tragic Knife and Grenade Rampage in Taipei Unfolds

A deadly attack unfolded in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, as a man wielding a knife and a smoke grenade assaulted crowds, leaving three dead and nine injured. The incident, occurring on a busy Friday evening, has sent shockwaves throughout the city.

The suspect, Chang Wen, aged 27, reportedly began his assault with a smoke grenade near the Taipei Main subway station, igniting panic among pedestrians. He further escalated the attack at a nearby shopping district, targeting shoppers in the Eslite department store.

Police revealed that the suspect later plummeted to his death from the sixth floor of the department store. Authorities highlighted his non-compliance with military service obligations, which might have influenced his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)