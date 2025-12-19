Left Menu

Tragic Knife and Grenade Rampage in Taipei Unfolds

A knife and smoke grenade attack in Taipei resulted in three deaths and nine injuries. The suspect, identified as Chang Wen, died after a fall. The attack prompted chaos at a subway exit and a department store, igniting discussions around military service violations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 21:53 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

A deadly attack unfolded in Taiwan's capital, Taipei, as a man wielding a knife and a smoke grenade assaulted crowds, leaving three dead and nine injured. The incident, occurring on a busy Friday evening, has sent shockwaves throughout the city.

The suspect, Chang Wen, aged 27, reportedly began his assault with a smoke grenade near the Taipei Main subway station, igniting panic among pedestrians. He further escalated the attack at a nearby shopping district, targeting shoppers in the Eslite department store.

Police revealed that the suspect later plummeted to his death from the sixth floor of the department store. Authorities highlighted his non-compliance with military service obligations, which might have influenced his actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

