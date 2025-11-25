Left Menu

Long Pepper: A Cost-Effective Answer to Colon Cancer Treatment

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have pinpointed a compound in long pepper that effectively targets colon cancer cells, providing a safer and economical alternative to conventional treatments like chemotherapy. Piperlongumine selectively kills cancer cells and may restore chemotherapy responsiveness in resistant cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-11-2025 14:19 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 14:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a promising development, researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela, have identified a compound in long pepper that offers a safer, cost-effective alternative in fighting colon cancer.

The research, published in the journal 'BioFactors', reveals how Piperlongumine, a natural compound, selectively kills colon cancer cells while sparing healthy ones. Conducted in collaboration with the University of North Carolina and Central University of South Bihar, the study offers hope amid the high costs of conventional treatments like chemotherapy.

The team at NIT Rourkela, led by Associate Professor Bijesh Kumar Biswal, is now assessing Piperlongumine alongside chemotherapeutic drugs to enhance patient treatment responsiveness, especially for those with chemo-resistant cancer. This study aligns with broader efforts to incorporate accessible natural therapeutic alternatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

