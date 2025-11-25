Left Menu

India at a Crossroads: Obesity Crisis Looms Large

A report by the Tony Blair Institute highlights a growing obesity crisis in India, where nearly a quarter of adults are now obese. Obesity-driven diseases are rising, impacting health and economy. Initiatives such as Eat Right India aim to address this pressing issue with preventive measures.

Updated: 25-11-2025 19:10 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 19:10 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

A recent study initiated by the Tony Blair Institute for Global Change has revealed that obesity has become a pressing issue in India, with nearly 25% of adults affected. Released in Delhi, the report emphasizes that obesity-driven diseases are on the rise, affecting both urban and rural areas.

According to the National Family Health Survey 2019-21, obesity rates in India have surged almost fivefold in the last 30 years. The increase is particularly pronounced in cities and varies significantly across different states. Delhi, for example, reports 41% of women being obese, compared to just 12% in Meghalaya.

This report is part of a global trend that has seen healthcare spending double over two decades while achieving fewer years of good health. Obesity costs India's healthcare system approximately USD 2.4 billion annually, with a further economic impact close to 1% of GDP. Experts stress the importance of integrating preventive health into India's growth strategy.

