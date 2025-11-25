Left Menu

New Levy Powers for Local Mayors: A Visitor Tax Proposal

The British government proposed granting local mayors in England new authority to implement a levy on overnight visitors. This visitor tax would be an option for local leaders, affecting guests staying at accommodations like hotels and bed and breakfasts, and will be considered before the annual budget presentation.

The British government has unveiled a proposal to grant local mayors in England the authority to impose a new levy on overnight visitors.

This visitor tax, applicable to stays in accommodations such as hotels and bed and breakfasts, aims to generate additional local revenue.

Mayors and local leaders will have the discretion to introduce this charge as they see fit, with the plan being discussed ahead of the annual budget announcement.

