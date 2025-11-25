Left Menu

Adulteration Scandal Hits Surat: Dairy Owner Arrested Over Tainted Paneer

Surbhi Dairy in Surat faces serious allegations as one of its owners is arrested for selling adulterated paneer. After failing quality checks, approximately 954 kg of paneer was seized. Legal action is underway, and further raids are planned during the wedding season to prevent similar cases.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Surat | Updated: 25-11-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 20:40 IST
Adulteration Scandal Hits Surat: Dairy Owner Arrested Over Tainted Paneer
  • India

In a significant crackdown on food adulteration in Surat, police have arrested an owner of Surbhi Dairy following the discovery of adulterated paneer being sold by the local business, officials announced on Tuesday.

An investigation initiated on Monday resulted in a case being registered against a dairy owner in Gujarat city for distributing substandard quality paneer. Physical raids in the Khatodra area led to the seizure of 954 kg of the compromised product. This measure aims to inspect the quality and trace the supply chain, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeepsinh Nakum.

Laboratory tests confirmed the paneer was adulterated, which implicated Sailesh Patel, a leading owner of Surbhi Dairy. The charges, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertinent to trust violations and adulteration, resulted in Patel's arrest. Authorities stress heightened vigilance during the ongoing wedding season, promising punitive action against detected violations. Representatives from Surbhi Dairy were unavailable for comments on the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

