Adulteration Scandal Hits Surat: Dairy Owner Arrested Over Tainted Paneer

In a significant crackdown on food adulteration in Surat, police have arrested an owner of Surbhi Dairy following the discovery of adulterated paneer being sold by the local business, officials announced on Tuesday.

An investigation initiated on Monday resulted in a case being registered against a dairy owner in Gujarat city for distributing substandard quality paneer. Physical raids in the Khatodra area led to the seizure of 954 kg of the compromised product. This measure aims to inspect the quality and trace the supply chain, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Rajdeepsinh Nakum.

Laboratory tests confirmed the paneer was adulterated, which implicated Sailesh Patel, a leading owner of Surbhi Dairy. The charges, filed under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) pertinent to trust violations and adulteration, resulted in Patel's arrest. Authorities stress heightened vigilance during the ongoing wedding season, promising punitive action against detected violations. Representatives from Surbhi Dairy were unavailable for comments on the issue.

