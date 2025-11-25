Left Menu

Novo Nordisk's Alzheimer's Trial: A Silver Lining in GLP-1 Drugs?

Novo Nordisk's trials for Alzheimer's using the GLP-1 drug, Rybelsus, did not meet their primary goals but showed potential in preventing the disease. Experts believe further trials on people at risk, and not yet symptomatic, could reveal the drug's true benefit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-11-2025 23:13 IST | Created: 25-11-2025 23:13 IST


Novo Nordisk's ambitious Alzheimer's trials with Rybelsus, a GLP-1 drug, have yielded disappointing results. However, researchers suggest these drugs may still hold promise as a preventative measure for those at risk, warranting further exploration.

Although the trials did not achieve the primary goal of delaying cognitive decline, they suggested improvements in certain Alzheimer's-related processes. These findings could guide future studies to evaluate the drug's preventive potential in asymptomatic individuals.

Experts like Professor Tara Spires-Jones highlight the need for early intervention trials, pointing out the association between Alzheimer's risk factors and conditions treated by GLP-1 drugs. Novo plans to present detailed findings at an upcoming Alzheimer's conference, sparking anticipation among the medical community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

