Left Menu

Taiwan's Strategic Defense Move: Enhancing Asymmetric Capabilities

The U.S. de facto ambassador to Taipei, Raymond Greene, applauds Taiwan President Lai Ching-te's announcement of a special defense budget. This move aims at acquiring critical asymmetric capabilities. Greene emphasizes the importance of peacefully resolving Taiwan Strait issues without coercion, aligning with U.S. support for Taiwan's defense enhancements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 26-11-2025 10:16 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 10:16 IST
Taiwan's Strategic Defense Move: Enhancing Asymmetric Capabilities
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, expressed support for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's announcement of a new special defense budget aimed at augmenting the nation's military capabilities.

In a Facebook post, Greene highlighted the importance of Taiwan's acquisition of critical asymmetric capabilities, emphasizing the role they play in bolstering deterrence.

He also underscored the necessity of ensuring that differences across the Taiwan Strait are resolved through peaceful means, without coercion, reflecting the broader U.S. stance on maintaining stability in the region.

TRENDING

1
Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data centres in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Digital Connexion says it will invest USD 11 bn by 2030 to set up 1 GW data ...

 Global
2
Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New Tax Hikes

Rachel Reeves' Bold Move: Tackling Britain's Financial Challenges with New T...

 Global
3
Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic empowerment of weaker sections: VP C P Radhakrishnan.

Constitution reflects our strong commitment towards social justice, economic...

 India
4
Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

Behind the Scenes: The Controversial Peace Blueprint for Ukraine

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Global inequality deepens as financial literacy fails to keep pace with technology

Equity, not detection, will decide AI’s future in higher education

Turkmenistan at a Turning Point: OECD Calls for Stronger Reforms to Attract Investment

OECD Warns Higher Education Must Redesign Funding Models to Stay Financially Viable

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025