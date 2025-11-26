Taiwan's Strategic Defense Move: Enhancing Asymmetric Capabilities

Raymond Greene, the de facto U.S. ambassador in Taipei, expressed support for Taiwan's President Lai Ching-te's announcement of a new special defense budget aimed at augmenting the nation's military capabilities.

In a Facebook post, Greene highlighted the importance of Taiwan's acquisition of critical asymmetric capabilities, emphasizing the role they play in bolstering deterrence.

He also underscored the necessity of ensuring that differences across the Taiwan Strait are resolved through peaceful means, without coercion, reflecting the broader U.S. stance on maintaining stability in the region.