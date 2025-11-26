Left Menu

Lords Mark Industries Acquires Renalyx: Redefining Kidney Care in India

Lord’s Mark Industries Ltd. has acquired an 85% stake in Renalyx Health Systems Private Limited, aiming to transform kidney care with India's first indigenous AI-enabled hemodialysis machine. This strategic move enhances their healthcare ecosystem, aiming to democratize advanced renal care across various markets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-11-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 17:24 IST
Lords Mark Industries Acquires Renalyx: Redefining Kidney Care in India
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move, Mumbai-based Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has taken an 85% stake in Renalyx Health Systems, a Bengaluru med-tech innovator. Renalyx is known for its AI-enabled hemodialysis machine, a landmark innovation in India's healthcare sector.

This acquisition bolsters Lord's Mark Industries' ambitions to expand its footprint in the advanced medical technology space, particularly addressing the chronic kidney disease (CKD) crisis in India. Renalyx's technology provides real-time monitoring and cloud-based connectivity, revolutionizing patient care and operational efficiency in dialysis centers.

With this strategic acquisition, Lord's Mark Industries is set to scale its ecological healthcare model, driving accessible and cost-effective renal therapy across Indian markets from Tier 1 to Tier 3. The company leverages its extensive distribution network to enhance technology adoption nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

India to Host 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games

 India
2
Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

Trump Administration Targets Haitian TPS Amidst Haiti Turmoil

 Global
3
Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

Aman Raj Leads India's Charge at Inaugural Bharath Classic

 India
4
Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

Wall Street Rises Amid Fed Rate Cut Expectations

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025