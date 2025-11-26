Lords Mark Industries Acquires Renalyx: Redefining Kidney Care in India

In a significant move, Mumbai-based Lord's Mark Industries Ltd. has taken an 85% stake in Renalyx Health Systems, a Bengaluru med-tech innovator. Renalyx is known for its AI-enabled hemodialysis machine, a landmark innovation in India's healthcare sector.

This acquisition bolsters Lord's Mark Industries' ambitions to expand its footprint in the advanced medical technology space, particularly addressing the chronic kidney disease (CKD) crisis in India. Renalyx's technology provides real-time monitoring and cloud-based connectivity, revolutionizing patient care and operational efficiency in dialysis centers.

With this strategic acquisition, Lord's Mark Industries is set to scale its ecological healthcare model, driving accessible and cost-effective renal therapy across Indian markets from Tier 1 to Tier 3. The company leverages its extensive distribution network to enhance technology adoption nationwide.

