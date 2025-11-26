Left Menu

Processed Foods: A Hidden Threat to Rural Diets

Processed foods like Kurkure are increasingly accessible compared to fruits and vegetables, prompting a call for healthier options in the market. This shift affects rural and urban areas, raising concerns over obesity and nutrition. Education and dialogue with the industry are proposed solutions.

Updated: 26-11-2025 19:54 IST
Processed foods such as Kurkure have become more readily available than fruits and vegetables, even in rural areas, according to S Mahendra Dev, a top economic advisor to the Prime Minister. He emphasized the necessity for healthier market options for the public.

The food industry is urged to review its practices and provide healthier products to consumers. Dev, who chairs the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister, warned that continued neglect of this issue could lead to rising obesity levels.

Dev highlighted that processed foods and beverages constitute 21% of food consumption in rural areas and projected this figure to rise above 25% in urban areas. The focus, he said, should be on increasing the availability of healthy snacks, especially for children, and involving the industry and public in educational initiatives.

