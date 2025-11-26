Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

In the past three years, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a concerning surge in dog bite cases, exceeding 3 lakh incidents, as disclosed by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. Eleven deaths are believed to be caused by rabies, with Kangra and Shimla topping the list of affected districts.

During the Question Hour, Education Minister Rohit Thakur addressed salary delays at Himachal University, citing administrative reasons, and noted a budget allocation of Rs 152.20 crore, from which Rs 82.79 crore has been utilized.

In other developments, the Revenue Minister reported that six cases of Pangi women marrying non-Pangwal men have surfaced, affecting the issuance of Scheduled Tribes certificates to their children. Additionally, eco-tourism efforts in Dharamshala's Forest Division have generated Rs 1.27 crore from trekkers, designated for improvements at Triund.