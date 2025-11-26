Left Menu

Himachal's Dog Bite Crisis: Over 3 Lakh Cases in 3 Years

Himachal Pradesh has reported over 3 lakh dog bite cases in three years, with 11 suspected rabies deaths. The health minister highlighted Kangra and Shimla as the most affected areas. A total budget of Rs 152.20 crore has been allocated for salaries at Himachal University, with current payments at Rs 82.79 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dharamshala | Updated: 26-11-2025 22:23 IST | Created: 26-11-2025 22:23 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In the past three years, Himachal Pradesh has witnessed a concerning surge in dog bite cases, exceeding 3 lakh incidents, as disclosed by Health Minister Dhani Ram Shandil. Eleven deaths are believed to be caused by rabies, with Kangra and Shimla topping the list of affected districts.

During the Question Hour, Education Minister Rohit Thakur addressed salary delays at Himachal University, citing administrative reasons, and noted a budget allocation of Rs 152.20 crore, from which Rs 82.79 crore has been utilized.

In other developments, the Revenue Minister reported that six cases of Pangi women marrying non-Pangwal men have surfaced, affecting the issuance of Scheduled Tribes certificates to their children. Additionally, eco-tourism efforts in Dharamshala's Forest Division have generated Rs 1.27 crore from trekkers, designated for improvements at Triund.

