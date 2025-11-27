Left Menu

Asian Markets Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations

Asian stocks rose as expectations of a Federal Reserve interest rate cut grew, with the MSCI's Asia-Pacific index outside Japan up 0.27%. Japan's currency and property sector developments also impacted market outlooks. Traders priced an 85% chance of a December rate cut, while the yen fluctuated amid potential policy changes in Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 06:54 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 06:54 IST
Asian Markets Surge Amid Fed Rate Cut Speculations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Asian stock markets climbed on Thursday, buoyed by increasing speculation that the Federal Reserve might cut interest rates next month. Meanwhile, the U.S. dollar remained soft, influenced by market expectations. Notably, the yen maintained a focus in foreign exchange markets as traders evaluated potential rate hikes in Japan before the year ends.

This week's trading activity has been limited due to a holiday-shortened week, with U.S. markets closed for Thanksgiving. However, MSCI's broad Asia-Pacific index outside Japan edged 0.27% higher, boosted by gains on Wall Street and poised to break a three-week losing streak. Japanese and South Korean indices also saw significant gains, and attention turned towards China's property sector amid bond repayment concerns involving China Vanke.

Despite a return of economic data post the U.S. government shutdown, investors are particularly attentive to Federal Reserve signals as prospects of a rate cut soar. CME's FedWatch indicates an 85% chance of such a move next month, in contrast to only 30% a week prior. This underscores traders' growing confidence in a policy shift, even as the dollar hovered near recent lows against major currencies.

TRENDING

1
Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

Intel Refutes Allegations in TSMC Trade Secrecy Dispute

 Global
2
China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

China Calls for U.S. Intervention to Curb Japan's Militarism Revival

 China
3
Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

Ecuador's Energy Future Bolstered by $300 Million IDB Loan

 Global
4
Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

Trump Administration's International Anti-Migration Lobby

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Modern AI models may hold key to understanding how brain actually learns

Technology investments fail without strong organizational values

How quantum tech could collapse existing cryptocurrencies

How blockchain can securely store real emission data from everyday driving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025