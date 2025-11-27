Left Menu

Supreme Court to Address Delhi-NCR Air Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court will hear a plea on December 3 regarding Delhi-NCR's worsening air quality. Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justice Joymalya Bagchi highlight the health emergency and stress the need for sustainable solutions. The court seeks input from domain experts and emphasizes regular monitoring.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:39 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing for December 3 to address the deteriorating air quality in the Delhi-National Capital Region, a matter requiring urgent and consistent attention.

A bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant acknowledged the alarming situation, as presented by senior advocate Aparajita Singh, noting the health emergency in the area. The Chief Justice emphasized the necessity of expert-driven, sustainable solutions over short-term fixes.

The court previously prompted the Commission for Air Quality Management to reconsider open-air sports events in toxic air conditions, pointing out the need for long-term strategies rather than immediate restrictions.

