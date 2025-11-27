Left Menu

Breakthrough in Malaria Prevention: New Vaccine and Adjuvant Unveiled

Patronus Biotech received a grant from the Gates Foundation to advance its malaria vaccine and adjuvant program. The initiative focuses on a novel vaccine, LYB014, targeting the malaria parasite's life cycle, coupled with an affordable, potent adjuvant, A02. This could transform malaria prevention globally, particularly for young children.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Singapore | Updated: 27-11-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 11:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Singapore

Patronus Biotech, a leader in biotechnological innovations, has secured a significant grant from the Gates Foundation to fast-track the development of its groundbreaking malaria vaccine and adjuvant program aimed at global health improvement.

The grant will facilitate the advancement of an innovative U-VLP® vaccine, LYB014, which addresses multiple phases of the deadly malaria parasite's life cycle, and a cost-effective adjuvant derived from synthetic sources ensuring high purity and potency.

Dr. Jin, CEO of Patronus Biotech, emphasized the transformative potential of their approach, aiming not only to prevent malaria infection but to provide a robust and economical shield against the parasite, significantly contributing to the disease's eradication.

