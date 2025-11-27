AgeWell: Redefining Aging with India's First Integrated Wellness Ecosystem

India's AgeWell initiative pioneers a new way of thinking about aging. Conceived by serial entrepreneur Tanooraa Swetha Menon and championed by wellness icon Suniel Shetty, AgeWell presents a complete wellness ecosystem for those over 40. Leveraging Ayurvedic wisdom and modern science, AgeWell aims to redefine strength and vitality in later life.

The AgeWell ecosystem is made up of nutraceuticals, AgeWell Connect—a private social platform, and AgeWell Living Residences. These elements form a cohesive wellness strategy focused on proactive health management. The approach emphasizes community living and personal empowerment, moving wellness beyond clinical settings to an aspirational lifestyle choice.

By providing a holistic approach to aging, AgeWell targets India's growing over-40 population, which remains underserved despite rising wellness spending. The initiative launches not just a suite of products but also a national movement to make aging a phase of life that's celebrated, connected, and full of potential.

(With inputs from agencies.)