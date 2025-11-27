Left Menu

Bird Flu Pandemic Warning: Could It Surpass COVID-19?

Experts warn that the bird flu virus, if mutated to enable human-to-human transmission, could cause a pandemic worse than COVID-19. Though human infections are rare, preparedness measures include vaccine candidates and antivirals. While the pandemic risk is low, vigilance and early response remain crucial.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-11-2025 17:02 IST | Created: 27-11-2025 17:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The bird flu virus, currently spreading among wild birds, poultry, and some mammals, poses a potential threat of a pandemic more severe than COVID-19 if it mutates to allow human-to-human transmission. This warning comes from the head of France's Institut Pasteur respiratory infections center.

Despite human infections being rare, the highly pathogenic avian influenza, commonly known as bird flu, has already disrupted food supplies by causing the culling of millions of birds. Experts like Marie-Anne Rameix-Welti caution that adaptation to humans could elevate the risk, calling for global preparedness.

While the pandemic risk remains low, preparations are underway. Vaccine candidates and specific antivirals are ready, and the world is better equipped than during the initial phases of COVID-19. Vigilance is essential to ensure early response in case of a mutation that increases transmission among humans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

